Tang Palace Hotel to build on successes – GM

Tang Palace Hotel has hosted media practitioners in the country to a dinner aimed at acknowledging their support in the hospitality industry.

Addressing guests, General Manager-Tang Palace Hotel, Mr Sajid Khan said purpose of the gathering was to acknowledge efforts of Ghana’s seasoned journalists and to familiarise themselves with the Tang Palace brand as the two bodies forge ahead to build Ghana’s hospitality industry.

He said the hotel had cemented itself in the hospitality industry chalking so many honours to acknowledge efforts for the past years.

“Notable among them he mentioned were: World Luxury Hotel Award, Best Luxury Design Hotel, Best Luxury Business Hotel, Best Luxury Airport Hotel Accra and Regional. Also in 2016 it won Food and Beverage Team of the year and Most Secured Hotel of the Year and in 2017 won Front Office team of the year and Best 4 Star hotel-Regional and National by Ghana Tourism Authority,” he mentioned.

Mr Khan seized the occasion to thank individual clients and corporate entities who have kept faith with the hotel since its opening and urged them to maintain their loyalty assuring that the hotel will be committed towards serving guests better in the ensuing years.

Welcoming guests to the event, Sales and Marketing Manager, Ms Jane Gyimah-Amoako highlighted the role of the media in the success story of the hotel and thanked them for their unflinching support.

To existing and potential clients, she mentioned the hotel remains committed to offering unmatched services to give memorable experiences.

By Times Reporter