Tamale set to mark 34th Farmers Day

All is set for the celebration of the 34th National Farmers Day in Tamale, Northern regional capital as farmers and several exhibitors have already mounted stands at the venue.

The annual National Farmers’ Day which has been modified to be National Agriculture Show is a week-long celebration starting from today Friday.

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is scheduled to officially launch this year’s activities has already arrived here to kick-start the programme.

This year’s event which is under the theme “Agriculture: Moving Ghana Beyond Aid” is expected to attract thousands of participants mostly farmers from across the country.

All interested exhibitors and farmers have already mounted their exhibits at the various stands with goods and products at the Aliu Mahaha Sports Stadium, venue for the programme.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed who doubles as the Local Organising committee chairman in an interview with the Ghanaian Times indicated all the necessary arrangement have been put in place to ensure a successful take off of the event.

“We have done everything humanly possible to ensure a fruitful event here in Tamale, the farmers’ processors, marketers and agriculturists are in high spirit for the event” he assured.

Mr Saeed indicated that the various paramount and sub chiefs invited have expressed readiness to participate fully in the Agriculture Show.

He emphasised that efforts are being made to ensure that the region record a historic and memorable event.

The minister explained that the region was not only ready to show case its agriculture potential but demonstrate to the world that it was home of hospitality.

Mr Saeed indicated the hotels and food vendors are cashing in as they have advertised their facilities and various dishes in both electronic and print media.

The minister said that this year’s Agriculture Show and Farmers’ Day offered the opportunity to “announce the presence of Guinea-fouls which were said to have flown to Burkina Faso were now back home.”

He urged all those who are interested in getting Guinea-fouls in any quantity to make their money ready as the producers of the Guinea-fouls are fully prepared to meet their demand.

The minister added that various types and shapes of smocks would be exhibited during the one week exhibition period of the event.