Talented Kidz winner presents trophy to alma mata

The 10 year-old winner of the 2017 TV3’s Talented Kidz, contest Erica Bluwah Ama Tandon (alias DJ Switch) last Friday presented her trophy to her alma mata.

Miss Tandoh who is a class six pupil of the Talented Royals International School at Kasoa in the Central Region stunned other contestants when she became the youngest ever winner at the sixth annual Ghana DJ awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 5.

She was named the Best Discovery DJ of the Year, following her wonderful performances in the year under review.

Miss Tandoh was met half way to the school at West Hill Mall by her fans, school mates and family members who escorted her to the school amidst fun fair that brought traffic to a standstill.

The director of the school, Mr Edward Afful on behalf of management commended Ms Tandoh for her exploits that raised the image of the school.

“We are proud of you DJ Switch, you have made the school proud, the efforts of your teachers have not been in vain “he added.”

Miss Tandoh after handing over the plaque to Mr Afful did a rendition of Shatta Wale’s latest song Gringo which brought the whole school to its feet.

She was presented with several gifts including sets of listening devices to enable her pursue her dream as well as research more into her future endeavours.

Mr Afful encouraged her to take her education seriously because her God given talent would take her to many places when she blend her future aspirations with her education.

He urged parents to allow their children exhibit their talents in order to break new grounds adding, “DJ Switch is an encouragement to her colleagues and the school”.

Miss Tandoh assured of taking her education seriously and urged her peers to partner her promote the image of the school by obeying their parents and school authorities.

By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu