Talensi DCE gets PhD from University of Ghana

The District Chief Executive for Talensi in the Upper East Region, Dr Christopher Boatbil Sormiteyema graduated with a PhD in Geography and Resource Development, with specialisation in Cultural/Social Geography, from the University of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the media after his graduation Mr Sormiteyema said “my overall vision for the Talensi District is to bring about significant improvements in the lives of the people. Though there are many sectors of the district’s economy, I would want to concentrate on basic education, agriculture, tourism, road network and the environment.”

He said “as somebody with professional teaching background, it is sad to note that performance in BECE examinations over the past decade in the district is poor. For example, less than 50 per cent of all candidates who sit the BECE are able to make it to Senior High Schools.”

Besides this phenomenon, he said there were high levels of school drop-outs owing to activities of small-scale mining, poverty and cultural factors, especially in the case of the girl-child.

“There are many communities with poor infrastructure, particularly inadequate school buildings and furniture. Knowing that sound education is key to the future development of any economy, steps are being taken with stakeholders of education in the district to improve upon teaching and learning. Some of the steps include motivation of teachers, frequent workshops for capacity building and effective supervision,” he said.

Mr Sormiteyema added “I am particularly concentrating on reducing, if not eliminating, the participation of children of school going age in small scale gold mining activities in the area. I am ensuring that public education on the need for parents to send their children to school is intensified.”

Currently, he said there was commitment in the 2018 budget to rehabilitate a number of schools whilst new ones would be built.

“School furniture has also become a priority area. In consultation with stakeholders, the District is committed to spending part of our one million per constituency to providing over 2,000 pieces of dual desks. These efforts will be carried out every year to improve learning at the basic school level,” he said.

By Times Reporter