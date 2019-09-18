Tai Nkwanta cries for new bridge

A narrow bridge which spans River Asuoyaa on the Koforidua-Adawso-Mamfe Road at Asuoyaa, about four kilometres from Koforidua, has become a death trap to both motorists and pedestrians.

The 80-year-old bridge constructed in 1939 is so narrow that two vehicles from the opposite directions cannot pass over it at the same time.

It spans over a dangerous valley below of almost 100 feet.

Consequently, one vehicle has to wait for the other to pass before it can also do same.

Apart from that, the bridge becomes shaky anytime heavy duty vehicles pass on it, while erosion has eaten deep into parts of the road from both directions.

A visit to the area by the Ghanaian Times last Saturday revealed that, due to the narrowness of the bridge, pedestrians also had to wait for vehicles to cross before they could cross.

The Chief of Tai Nkwanta, Nana Ayete Nakai, who lamented the bad nature of the bridge, said two accidents had taken place, which nearly resulted in many casualties had it not been for divine intervention.

According to him, several appeals had been made to government through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), but all had fallen on deaf ears.

“As a matter of urgency, we need a new bridge which can accommodate two vehicles to avoid inconvenience as there was heavy traffic on the route linking Mamfe Akwapim to Koforidua,” Nana Ayete Nakai said.

He said the bridge was constructed two years before he was born, but had seen little or no rehabilitation over the past eight decades.

The Unit Committee Chairman of Tai Nkwanta, Mr Adu Boafo, and the chief’s linguist, Emmanuel Adams who conducted the Ghanaian Times round, lamented about speeding by drivers whose impatience was a threat to lives and property.

They also appealed to the government to assist to either widen the bridge or construct a new one.

When contacted the Eastern Regional Highways Engineer, Mr Osei Bonsu, said he was only one-year-old in the region and that he was now visiting most of the bridges to make his assessment.

FROM SAMUEL OPARE LARTEY, TAI NKWANTA