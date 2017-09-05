‘Tagging people NDC, NPP counterproductive’

Former High Commissioner to Namibia, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Atta has denied belonging to any political party after the defeat of former President John Mahama in the 2016 elections.

As a former NPP voter, Alhaji Atta indicated that tagging people as National Democratic Congress (NDC) or New Patriotic Party (NPP) has become counterproductive because it leads others to drive wrong and unnecessary conclusions.

‘’Tagging of people NDC man, NPP man has become counterproductive, it’s leading to exclusion in our body politics which is not helping us, so for me, I went along with my conscience and I went along with my appreciation of well politics,’’ he said.

Alhaji Atta noted that Ghanaians should start being more critical about parties, not the labels, as labels don’t mean anything.

‘’People like me, you, others with the benefit of some kind of education we should start being more critical about this parties, not the labels, the labels don’t mean anything, at the end of the day, how do this party philosophies impact on policy,’’ he queried.

According to Alhaji Atta, he doesn’t regret voting for the NDC in 2012 and 2016 though he used to be an NPP voter but has now converted to liberal democracy.

‘’I used to be an NPP voter but I changed to liberal democracy, I’m avoiding this NDC, NPP thing deliberately because I don’t want a label, labels typecast you and that can then lead people to drive wrong and unnecessary conclusions,’’ he lamented.

Alhaji Atta added that ‘’I’m satisfied and I will say this with a clear conscience, I’m satisfied that I can vote for social democracy basically because of what it stands for.”

Alhaji Atta also revealed that he hasn’t fallen out with President Akufo-Addo but rather has moved on indicating he had to break away from some of his friends from the NPP because they saw him to have defected from the party.

‘”There are people who used to be very good friends of mine but they consider me to be either I have defected, either I have done this or that, and it has affected our relationship,’’ he lamented. -ghanaweb.com