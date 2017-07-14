SWAG consoles Kotoko over accident

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) is devastated by the sad news of an accident involving the team bus of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Wednesday night, on their way back to Kumasi after their Premier League match with Inter Allies in Accra.

In a statement signed by SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, the association called for prayers and support for the injured officials and players of Asante Kotoko, some of whom are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.

“At this difficult moment, SWAG’s prayers are with the entire Kotoko family and that of the late Mr Kofi Asare, the team’s Assistant Equipment Officer, who died as a result of the accident.

“SWAG urges its members and the general public to be sensitive to the sensibilities of the injured and those who are going through emotional difficulties, by avoiding postings or sharing images of the affected players and officials on the various platforms.

“Posting and sharing such disturbing images in no way offer support to the victims of this unfortunate incident in this difficult time”, the statement added.

SWAG also calls on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), the Premier League Board (PLB) and all stakeholders to offer support for the team and their families in these trying moments.

“In these trying moments, it would be appropriate for the GFA and PLB to consider suspending this weekend’s league matches in solidarity with Kotoko and as a sign of respect to the injured players and officials, ” the statement added.

SWAG also urged the advised clubs to ensure they put in place adequate insurance policies for their players and officials to enable them deal with the consequences of such unfortunate incidents.

Meanwhile, the management of Kotoko has urge the supporters of the club to remain calm after the team’s involvement in the accident.

According to an official statement of the club, the bus run into a stationary bus with load at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

The Club’s supporters are therefore urged to remain calm and prayerful as some victims receive treatment in the hospital.

“Kotoko players and officials travelling from Accra to Kumasi after Wednesday’s match day 22 Premier League fixture, have been involved in an accident at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

“With great difficulty, management is entreating supporters of the club and the general public to stay calm and pray for our personnel. A full statement on the incident will be issued in due course.”