SWAG condemns attacks on journalists

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has described as irresponsible and barbaric, the attacks on journalists at some league centres in recent times.

A statement from the secretariat of the Association, said the latest attack on Miss Senyuidzorm Adadevor, by some fans of Accra Great Olympics during the fifth week league, match must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

“What is more worrying is the attack was supervised by a management member of the club, Mr. Olloboi Commodore, who supported the act of the fans calling for the exit of the journalist, from the inner perimeter of the stadium. A similar incident happened at Dormaa Ahenkro as Aduana played Hearts.

“SWAG is also saddened by the fact that some of these attacks on journalists were done in the full glare of security personal, club owners and officials, who sometimes watched on whilst journalists are beaten for carrying out their basic functions.

“Such acts will not in any way help in the development and promotion of the league, especially at these trying moments, when the league is bereft of corporate sponsorship.

“We can only attract the needed sponsorship to support clubs, if supporters and officials desist from such acts,” the statement noted.

The statement said, journalists must be given the needed protection and conducive environment to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

“All stakeholders, especially the security, must ensure media personnel are given adequate protection before, during and after matches to ensure our safety and security,” it said.

The statement called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take severe actions against supporters of clubs that attack journalists in their lines of duty and warned that should these incidents occur again, SWAG will not hesitate to go at all lengths and react including but not limiting to asking journalists and media houses to boycott all activities of the league.

Journalists James Sowah and Felix Kwabena Romark were molested, assaulted and denied access to the media centre. Eventually, they sat in the fans to run their live text commentary on social media.

Last season, Sammy Addo of Happy Fm was pushed, booted and slapped by angry policemen for attempting to conduct an interview after the Inter Allies-Asante/ Kotoko clash at the Tema Park, despite showing his identity card.

A journalist was also slapped in Kumasi last season and the case is still with the police.

Sheikh Tophic Sienu Seidu Adamu of First Digital TV and Precious Semevoh were harassed and driven out of the Nania Park by team officials of the home side for attempting to report on the match between Nania FC and Great Olympics.