Suzuki to set up production plant in Ghana

The Japanese Multinational automobile manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced its intention to set up a production facility in Ghana and make the country the hub of its operations in sub-Saharan Africa.



Mr Koichi Suzuki, Suzuki’s General Manager in-charge of Middle East and Africa disclosed this when he called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.



The company joins four other automakers- Volkswagen, Nissan, Renault and China’s Sinotruck to establish assembly plants in Ghana.



Suzuki plans to site its distribution and after-sales service centre in Ghana in partnership with Compagnie Française de l’Afrique Occidentale (CFAO).



Suzuki produces annually 3.3 million affordable but reliable, safe and fuel-efficient vehicles, with engine capacities less than 1.6 litres via its production plant in India that churns almost half of its global production.



Mr Suzuki said the company had over 50 per cent shares in the Indian automotive industry, in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho, the trading arm of the Toyota Group that had the largest distribution network in Africa.



“We intend to find a next India on the African continent,” he said.



Mr Suzuki was firm that with the Government of Ghana introducing a new automotive policy, “we are highly interested to participate in the initiative made by the Ghanaian government to start production here to expand it and to grow it.”



On his part, President Akufo-Addo was encouraged by the decision of Suzuki to want to put up shop in Ghana, saying the development was a welcome one, as foreign direct investments into Ghana would spur development and economic growth.



“We are interested in developing a vibrant and dynamic automobile industry in Ghana; we have made several initiatives towards that end and finally I believe we are now ready to outdoor our automotive policy which will then let everybody know exactly, people like you if you want to come to Ghana, what is available to you in terms of government support, incentives and the rest of it, and also the obligation that will be on you if you wanted the Ghanaian space,” he said.



BY YAW KYEI