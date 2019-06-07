Sustain the virtues of fasting – Fise Deputy Imam

Muslims have been urged to sustain the virtues of the period of fasting to promote peaceful co-existence among the populace.

The Deputy Imam of the Fise community in Accra, Mohammed Amidu Abdul Razak made the call when he delivered a sermon after leading the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.

He noted that, the Islamic religion sought peace so there was the need for all Muslims to fear Allah and lead exemplary lives.

He urged the youth to cultivate the habit of tolerance as they contributed their quota towards the development of the country.

“It is very important for us to avoid activities that could affect the progression of our beloved nation. Let us all ensure we continue to commit ourselves to peace and discipline to set good examples for the younger ones who are the future leaders,” he advised.

The chief of the area, Alhaji Hamidu Bukari Kabore, who partook in the communal prayers, indicated that, he was elated at the number of persons who were present for the prayers, saying that was a sign of togetherness and adherence to the doctrines of Allah.

He expressed gratitude to Allah for seeing them through the month-long fasting period.

“As I congratulate my fellow Muslims, especially my father Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam for the successful completion of this fasting period, I want to entreat every Muslim to remember the relevance of the sacrifices they made during the period and continue to live pious lives,” he added.

Alhaji Kabore was of the view that after a whole month of total devotion to Allah, it was only right for all faithful Muslims to continue to exhibit traits of oneness.

He prayed for Allah’s continuous blessings on the members of the Fise community and the country at large, adding that since it behooved on every Muslim to embrace one another irrespective of their doctrinal differences, Muslims must continue to live in harmony.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU