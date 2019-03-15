Support your leaders to do the work of God – Very Rev. Tawiah Danquah tells Christians.

The newly inducted Superintendent Minister of the Kwabenya Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, The Very Rev. Felix Tawiah Korankye Danquah has called on Christians to support their leaders to do the work of God by helping to meet the needs of the people and actively getting involved in evangelism to win more souls for Christ.

He pledged his constant commitment to the initiative of the Methodist Church Ghana to grow its membership and asked the members of the new Circuit to help him and his team of leaders to discharge their duties to the glory of God and the benefit of humanity.

The Very Rev. Tawiah Danquah made the commitment when he interacted with the press after his induction at a ceremony held at the Mt. Sinai Methodist Society, Atomic – Kwabenya.

According to him, he was prepared for the work ahead, because as a Methodist, he was taken through a lot before he was selected and inducted as a Superintendent Minister. “Although, I have gone through the mill, my team and I need the support of all to succeed in our quest to win more souls for Christ”.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, The Most Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo, charged Christians, particularly Methodists, to intensify their teaching of the Word of God to build up members to remain in the faith.

“Go all out to the communities and call the wanderers home to Christ Jesus. Remember, you have no business whatsoever but to win souls,” he prompted the people.

The Presiding Bishop told the leaders and members of the new Circuit to sustain the zeal to do the will and work of God at all times.

The Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, The Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Edusa-Eyison, encouraged Christians to strive to bear the true identity of Jesus Christ in order to grow spiritually and also help to expand the membership of the church.

He reminded the people that, “You are living stones built as the edifice of the Spirit into a Holy priesthood, offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ”.

He encouraged Ghanaians to love one another and always live in unity saying, “These are things that, when you’re not careful, will be lost on the people”.

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Ms Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, who was a Special Guest at the ceremony, thanked the Methodist Church Ghana for creating a Circuit in Kwabenya to propagate the Word of God in the area and ultimately improve the physical and spiritual lives of the people.

She asked the people of Ghana to consistently give the President and the government positive feedback in order to improve their service to the country.

The Kwabenya Circuit, which is under the Northern Accra Diocese, was carved out of the Dzorwulu Circuit in 2018. The Circuit is made up of the Kwabenya Hills Nursery Society, Ascension Methodist Church, Grace Methodist Church, Victory Methodist Church, and the Narhman Methodist Society, with Mount Sinai Society as the Circuit Head.