Superintendent Minister: NPP deserves another term

The Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Right Reverend Stephen Bosomtwi-Ayensu, has alluded that it will be unfair to compare the two-and-a-half years of the Akufo-Addo-led administration to the eight-year administration of the Mills/Mahama governments.

According to him, although the Akufo-Addo-led administration had achieved a lot of successes within the past few years in office, comparing the performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to that of former President John Dramani Mahama would be unfair.



“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is only two-and-a-half years in office after the 2016 elections but the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had eight years in office. If you ask me to compare the NPP and the NDC at the moment that will be an unfair thing to do.

“The NPP, over the past few years, has achieved a lot of successes in office; they have implemented some pro-poor programmes that are affecting the lives of the citizenry. They have taken some drastic actions, including the recapitalisation or the clean-up of the banking sector, which is good. I think they will need eight years in office for us to be able to compare the NDC and the NPP on the same scale.



“Some of the appointees of former President Mahama were disrespectful, a situation that created disaffection for the NDC, which, in my view, cost the party the 2016 elections,” Rt Rev Bosomtwi-Ayensu indicated. -classfmonline.com