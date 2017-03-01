Sunyanihene, B/A Minister confer after bitter feud

After months of bitter rancor and public outburst, the Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) and the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asoma- Cheremeh, have pledged to collaborate for the rapid development of the region.

The two had been at each other’s throat over allegation by the STC that Mr. Asoma-Cheremeh was disrespectful towards the council, especially the paramount chief (Omanhene) Nana Basoma Asor Nkrawiri II in October, last year.

They then vowed not to work with Mr. Asoma-Cheremeh when President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed him as Brong-Ahafo Minister-designate.

But all that belongs to history, when the minister paid a courtesy call on Nana Nkrawir II at his palace on Monday.

The meeting was the first official visit by the minister to the palace to formally introduce himself as the President’s representative in the region.

He was accompanied by members of the Regional Security Council, some regional New Patriotic Party executives and sympathisers as well as staff at the Regional Coordinating Council.

The atmosphere at the palace was relaxed and one of friendliness as the minister and his entourage observed the necessary protocol before the commencement of the meeting.

The chief appealed to the minister to take immediate steps to resolve the water crises that has hit the Sunyani municipality and its environs for over one month now.

The Tano River, the main source of potable water supply in the area has dried up, compelling the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to shut down its treatment plant at Abesim, near Sunyani.

Nana Nkrawir suggested that a dam should be constructed near the treatment plant to serve as reservoir for the GWCL to constantly supply water to the municipality.

Touching on other projects, the chief entreated the minister to ensure that uncompleted projects started by the previous government in the municipality especially the Ring Road and asphalting on the Sunyani township roads were completed.

He thanked the President Nana Akufo-Addo for naming Sunyani among several cities to benefit from the construction of a police hospital and urged the minister to ensure that the project comes into fruition.

Brong-Ahafo Region, the chief noted, deserved a modern sports stadium as it has produced lots of footballers and other sportsmen and women, who over the years served the nation with dedication.

Mr. Asoma-Cheremeh on his part thanked the chief and his elders for welcoming him into their fold and assured to collaborate with them to fasttrack the development of the capital city.

He said government has plans to construct a dam at the Abesim, a project that would solve the perennial water shortages often experienced by residence during the dry seasons.

The 200 million dollar project,, which according to him was initiated by previous administration would begin soon.

The project when completed would further support irrigation around the catchment area and take care of farming along the upstream of the river, he added.

Earlier on Friday, the minister paid a courtesy on call on the paramount chiefs of Bechem, Nana Fosu Gyeabour and Duayaw Nkwanta, Nana BoakyeTromo III, respectively.

The Bechem chief advised the minister to be tolerant and not to victimise people he perceived to oppose his administration.

He urged him to further focus on his core mandate and the vision of the NPP, so that his legacy would forever be remembered.

On his part, Nana Tromo entreated him to be guided by the principle of transparency and unity.

The minister assured the chiefs that he would not hesitate to draw on their wise counsel if the need be.

He said he would embark on an open door policy to harness the development potentials of the people in the region.

Daniel Dzirasah