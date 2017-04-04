Sunyani Council of Labour gets new executives

The Sunyani Municipal Council of Labour has elected new executives to steer the affairs of the trade union in the municipality for the next four years.

They are Mr Alfred Tetteh, Chairman, Mr Prince Seth Okrah, first Vice Chairman, and Mrs Gladys Adatsi, Secretary.

Others are: Madam Juliana Baidoo, second vice chair, Vincent Okyere and Lydia Henewaa, youth committee chairperson and vice chair respectively as well as Jamila Ibrahim, women committee chairperson.

Mr Francis Bosompra was elected as the Deputy General Secretary and Mr Emmanuel Gbeze, trustee.

They were elected at a congress in Sunyani, which was attended by 18 labour unions under the Trade Union Congress.

Mr Tetteh on behalf of the other executive members thanked the union members for the confidence they had reposed in them and pledged to work hard to justify such trust for the betterment of the union.

He cautioned the workers against corruption and laziness, urging them to work hard to improve production in their various workplaces.-GNA