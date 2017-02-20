Sundowns beat TP Mazembe to win African Super Cup

African club champions Mamelodi Sundowns are the 2017 CAF Super Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over DR Congo’s TP Mazembe on Saturday.

Ricardo Nascimento was the day’s hero for the Brazilians as he converted an 83rd minute penalty to give Pitso Mosimane’s side a deserving victory after a dominant display at the Loftus Versveld stadium.

The penalty was given after team captain; Homphela Kekana was brought down in the area by TP Mazembe defender Issama Mpeko.

Although the South African were dominant, they did get clear cut chances until the 78th minute when Liberian, Anthony Laffor broke through after a good ball from Percy Tau only to shoot over the bar.

But earlier in the game, Uganda Cranes first choice goalkeeper and the African player of the Year Denis Onyango had made a brilliant save to keep his side in the game.

Pitso Mosimane’s African champions become the second South African team to lift the Super Cup following the 1996 success of Orlando Pirates when they beat JS Kabylie of Algeria.

On top of lifting the trophy, the South African side took home $ 100,000 while TP Mazembe won $ 75,000. – Ahram Online