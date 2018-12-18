Sumbrungu Maatigse Association gets new leader

A 77-year-old former employee of the Cocoa Marketing Board, Mr Anansaaya Aseebiko, was on Saturday outdoored as the new leader of the Sumbrungu Maatigse Association, in the Greater Accra Region.

He replaces the late Mr Peter Agobiko, who died two years ago.

The Sumbrungu Maatigse Association is made up of Frafras, who hail from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The ceremony attracted several dignitaries, including the former Upper East Regional Minister, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo, Mr Albert Abongo; the current MP for Bongo, Mr Edward Bawa; MP for Bolgatanga Central, Mr Isaac Adongo; the Frafra chief in the Ashanti Region, Mr Musah Akambonga, and the Minister of State in charge of Trade, Mr Rockson Bukari Ayine.

Mr Rockson Ayine urged the association to unite and promote their welfare, and the development of the country.

According to him, the challenges in the world called for cooperation among citizens to be able to utilise their God given talents, to improve themselves and the conditions of others.

Mr Ayine advised the people to respect the elderly and regularly visit their ancestral homes to be in touch with their people.

He also advised them to eschew jealousy and misunderstanding that has the tendency to drag the name of the associations into the mud.

The chairman of the occasion, Mr Morgan Agumo, urged members of the association to support brilliant but needy children to take advantage of the government’s free education policy and acquire education.

Mr Aseebiko pledged to operate an open door policy, and advised the youth to desist from social vices, including Tramadol use.

By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu