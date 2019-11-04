Sul Ross State University to educate Ghanaian delegation ﻿on US sports culture, business

A Ghanaian delegation made up of Chiefs, legislators, educationists, sports administrators, entrepreneurs, sportsmen and sports journalists from Ghana will visit Alpine, Texas, from January 25 to February 4, 2020.

The visit is to gain first-hand knowledge of Sul Ross State University and to learn about Texas education, sport and cultural settings.

Go Ghana, a US-based holding company, is looking to help establish a vibrant study abroad programme where the people of Ghana can benefit and also make opportunities available for other programmes.

According to the Director of International Studies, Dr Esther Rumsey, she will be excited to meet the 20-man delegation.

“We’re aware of the visit and are ready to offer the finest side of American hospitality and support to our visitors,” she said.

The trip is expected to lead to many possibilities and has the potential to give Sul Ross a more visible international presence in Ghana. The management of Go Ghana say they will be delighted to have many students from Ghana to attend Sul Ross State University; and also will be delighted to put together an educational fair on-site in Ghana, next year.

The goal of the project, according to Go Ghana CEO, Yayra Hiamey, is to better understand the American sporting system and methods used and also the important role sports play in education of the youth.

“This initiative is to provide opportunity for the people of Ghana to deepen their understanding of Texas’ educational and cultural process and strengthen to resolve to pursue careers in public service,” she said, adding that the purpose of the delegation visit will be to attend a series of special meeting sessions and interaction with the business community.”

With its strategic partners, Go Ghana creates cross-border connections between institutions, faculty and students to cultivate collaboration, build capacity and exchange ideas.

Through its world-wide club network and cooperation with other blue-chip sports organisations, Go Ghana hopes to have this exchange annually and to promote Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) initiatives in both countries.

