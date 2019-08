Priscilla Akua Okorno, the National President of the Staunch Queens, an affiliation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has charged supporters of the party to take advantage of flagship policies and programmes of the party to ensure a succession govt towards sustainable growth and development.



She cited policies and programmes such as, Planting for Food and Jobs, free Senior High School, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Youth Employment, Zongo Development Fund, One Village One Dam, One District One Factory, One Constituency $1million among others which were directly beneficial to the citizenry .



Madam Okorno threw the challenge at the end of a week-long Coastal Drive and Capacity Building programme geared towards energising and mobilising party supporters, well wishers and party faithful of the party ahead of the 2020 elections and beyond.



She also implored them to dedicate ,be determined, committed and volunteer themselves towards the 2020 elections and beyond, as a perpetual succession of government of the NPP to ensure the nation’s sustainable growth and development.



Madam Okorno noted that without sustainable growth and development the government’s policies and programmes could stall which would be to the detriment of the citizenry and cautioned them not to rest on their oars in order to retain the party in power in 2021.



She asked the participants to appreciate the grassroots oriented policies and programmes to propel them to campaign vigorously for the citizenry to support and assist the government in its efforts to improve livelihoods.



Madam Okorno warned that “any attempt to take our political opponents for granted or underestimate their strategies in the upcoming 2020 elections will derail our efforts in sustaining the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda and the flagship policies and programmes , we cannot afford to lose the 2020 elections”.



“We cannot afford to lose the 2020 elections with our flagship policies and programmes to send our growth and development agenda backwards because our political opponents have threatened to scrape them and have indicated that some of them were their initiatives,” she postulated. –peacefmonline.com