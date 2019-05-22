Suame Municipal Assembly supports ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda

The Suame Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has initiated plans for the Owabi basin as project site to engage in aquaculture for food and job creation to support the governments ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda.

It is expected to generate employment for pond contractors, machine operators, fishmongers, transporters and other auxiliary workers, consequently, the Assembly, through a public-private-partnership is constructing an ultra-modern abattoir at Suame to meet international standards, while catering for the livestock that may be slaughtered, when the project commences.

In view that agriculture has the greatest impact on poverty reduction and job creation than most sectors of the economy, the Assembly has stepped up efforts to harness the inherent potentials in the sector.

The move, is to reduce the importation of agricultural machinery and equipment to mechanics in line with the government’s agenda to moving ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’.

Dr John Boahin, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who was addressing the first ordinary meeting of the second session of the Assembly at Suame, disclosed that the Owabi basin would be the project site with an initial 20 ponds, costing GH¢160, 000.00 with non-traditional farming was also high on its agenda.

“This includes rabbit farming, grass-cutter rearing, mushroom and snail farming, turkey and fowl rearing as well as other related enterprises, which will increase the income levels of actors along the value chain.

“The livestock sector is also receiving utmost attention from the assembly because the municipality has a competitive advantage in terms of livestock production,” and hinted that “the Assembly is facilitating access of farmers and agro-processors to agro-machines and equipment produced at the Suame Magazine, reputed to be Africa’s largest metal fabrication enclave.

“Under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, the assembly is cultivating 100 acres of maize, and I implore residents in the municipality to hold themselves in readiness for the job opportunities being made available,” Dr Boahin assured. –GNA