Study in Canada-Africa fair held in Accra

The 2017 edition of the Study in Canada-Africa fair was held in Accra last Tuesday.

The event organised by the Canadian High Commission, brought together representatives of Canadian institutions, comprising of seven basic schools, 11 Colleges, 13 universities and a language school.

The High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, Ms. Heather Cameron, speaking at the event said that the fair sought to promote Canadian education, create awareness of the preferred destination for study and research in that country and cost and funding opportunities for students.

“Accra is the first of eight cities to experience this year’s fair and we are excited to continue this yearly event,” she said.

Ms. Heather explained that the Canadian educational system was rooted in a culture of experiential learning and cutting edge research, development and innovation.

She indicated that in 2015, 26,000 students from sub Saharan Africa were admitted into Canadian institutions, of which 1,400 came from Ghana.

“I have been struck by the number of Ghanaians who have a close personal connection to Canada through family, friends, work or education. They are creating the bridges that will continue to grow our friendship,” she said.

Mr. Nii Amartey, a participant of this year’s fair, said the event offered him the opportunity to ask relevant questions about the Canadian educational system.

