Students urged to justify investments in education

Students have been asked to learn hard and acquire skills and knowledge needed for development, to justify investments being made in their education by parents and the state.

Mr Otutu Adu-Larbi, an old student of Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS), who gave the advice, urged the students to build on the integrity of the educational institution and become national assets.

He was speaking at the 55th anniversary celebration of the school, on the theme: ‘OPASS at 55 – The role of stakeholders,” at Akyem Kukurantumi, in the Eastern Region.

Mr Adu-Larbi, who is also Board Chairman of the Beige Capital, asked the state, teachers, parents and old and current students to collaborate to improve education in the country.

He thanked the successive head teachers of the school for their commitment and good administrative decisions that had brought the school that far and maintained its academic credentials as one of the good schools in the country.

The headmaster of the school, Dr Edmund Fianu, said the school continued to make strides in the academic front, by recording 100 per cent pass at the just-ended West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, in which 736 students were presented.

He said the school lacked adequate dormitories and teachers’ bungalows had been converted into dormitories to accommodate students.

Dr Fianu indicated that the structures put up in the 1960s to house the students had not been expanded except for one additional block constructed for the boys in 2010, and appealed to stakeholders, especially the old students, to assist.

Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the school’s Board Chairman, urged the old students to form a vibrant association, and support the school.

He donated Gh¢10,000.00 to support a fundraising for a school project.

Ofori-Panin was established as the Ghana Education Trust School in September, 1961, and was then called Tafo-Kukurantumi Secondary School, to address the educational needs of the people.

In May 1962 the name was changed to Ofori Panin in honour of the then Okyenhene, Nana Sir Ofori-Atta of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area.- GNA