Students celebrate Chinese Spring Festival

Students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the University Practice Senior High School (UPSHS) have performed Chinese songs and dances amidst cultural displays to celebrate this year’s Chinese Spring Festival.

The event, hosted by the Confucius Institute at UCC, was attended by Chinese nationals, senior members of the university community, including the Vice Chancellor and the Pro Vice Chancellor, as well as some members of the general public.

During the event, students from the Confucius Institute also displayed their proficiency in spoken Chinese language and knowledge of Chinese music, dance and traditional outfit.

The Chinese Director, Professor Hu Liangcai, expressed gratitude to UCC for attaching importance to the teaching of the Chinese language and the spread of Chinese culture in Ghana.

He said the cultural exchanges and cooperation between Ghana and China had become a strong driving force for the development of the two nations.

Prof Liancai encouraged Ghanaian students to at least learn one foreign language, including Chinese.

Prof James Opoku Agyemang, Director of the Confucius Institute, commended the Chinese government for its constant support for the study of Chinese in Ghana.

He said the Confucius Institute had become the most comprehensive and influential language and cultural community in the world.

In this regard, he said the institute would keep promoting the outstanding Chinese culture and assimilate the excellent Ghanaian cultural achievements to push for its localisation.

Prof Opoku Agyemang thanked Chinese nationals and Ghanaians for contributing in diverse ways to the construction of a model Confucius Institute at UCC.

The Spring Festival, widely known as Chinese New Year in the West, is the most important traditional festival, and most important celebration for families in China.

It has a history of more than 4,000 years and said to have originated from a belief in deities that had to be sacrificed to every year.

Red lanterns are hanged in the streets, red couplets pasted on doors, banks and official buildings are decorated with red New Year pictures depicting images of prosperity. – GNA