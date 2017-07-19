Students advised to value books

A Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Mrs Getrude Torkornoo has charged students not to take the impact of books and writing for granted

According to her these develops helps life visions, saying, “when you see the image of, or read about a situation or place that your heart yearns, then your mind can develop the vision of it, strong enough to reach out and create it.”

Justice Torkornoo said this as the guest speaker at the 42nd graduation and thanksgiving service of Sap’s School on Friday in Accra. In all 79 students made up of 32 males and 47 females graduated from the junior high school level.

“Education also hands us the keys to developing the skills needed to set goals and mobilise all resources to achieve the set goals,” she said.

Justice Torkornoo said through education, students receive knowledge to harness their pontentials.

She encouraged students not to just be in school with the aim at passing exams but also Invest in identifying passions, visions and dreams as they went through the different courses of study.

“Get involved in extra curricular activities in clubs and competitions that help to inculcate life skills such as planning, prioritising and mobilising teams for achievement. And above all, listen keenly to the lessons of faith taught at worship times. This is what will hold you up through the changing scenes of life,” she said.

Justice Torkornoo commended founders, teachers and parents for their selfless dedication toward the development of the students and advised them to continue the hardwork.

Mrs Samfa F. Sapara-Grant, Executive Director of the school congratulated the graduating students for the achievement, and commended teachers and parents for their dedication toward the development of the students.



By Agnes Opoku Sarpong