Students advised to protect government property

Mr Samuel Ofori, the Managing Director for SAMOTRUST Company Limited, a construction company, has handed over a six-unit classroom block to the Birim Central Municipal Assembly.

An Information Communication Technology (ICT)/ library centre, an office and a storeroom were also handed over to Madam Victoria Adu, the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive.

The completed school project at Akim Aboabo Salvation Army Primary School was awarded on contract in August 2019 and was completed in December 2019.

Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda Constituency at the handing over ceremony said, the government since its inception had prioritised education.

He said the project cost GH₵450,000.00 and was funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETfund).

Madam Adu cautioned against stealing of gadgets in the school.

Mr Benjamin Cudjoe, the Birim Central Municipal Director of Education, advised pupils of the school to protect government property to enable it serve future generations.

Alhaji Awudu Issaka, the Akim Oda Constituency Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presented a 32- inch television to the school.

He said the television was to help students keep abreast with national issues such as reading of budget, the state of the nation’s address and other educational programmes, with the management of time by their teachers to improve learning.

