Street Academy holds annual dinner

THE Street Academy held its annual dinner for the less privileged at the National Theatre in Accra on Saturday to promote the activities of the academy.

The event which was on the theme, “The importance of Education in the Child’s Future” saw over 500 children including the needy and street children within and outside the Academy.

The Street Academy gathers a number of street and underprivileged children every year and equips them with the necessary skills, depending on the area of ability of the child. They train them in boxing, tennis, football, cultural dance and other facets of the child’s specialisation.

Speaking at the event as the Guest Speaker, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Mr Ralph Dinko, expressed delight at seeing the efforts put in place by the academy in grooming the children.

“We (GMA) are very excited to be called upon to be a part of your annual dinner this year. Not long ago, we donated some items to the academy, and we are very grateful to the sincere volunteers who have dedicated their time to help these children,” he said.

He also entreated the children to be serious with their academic studies in order to grow to become responsible citizens.

“To all the children present, you must know that you are the future leaders. If you ever forget anything you at the dinner tonight, never forget that you will be great people in future,” he added.

The Director General and Founder of Street Academy, Ataa Lartey, called for more support from corporate entities to help the affairs of the Street Academy which is looking at expanding its arms to more of the underprivileged and street children in Accra and beyond.

BY PACOME EMMANUEL DAMALIE