Stop creation of new districts, constituencies – Research report

A research on the proliferation of new districts and constituencies has proposed a cutoff point in the number of districts and constituencies created in the country.

According to the report, some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) created in the past, failed to meet the statutory population requirement, yet they were commissioned and granted the legal backing to operate, although, the MMDAs have failed to meet the development needs of the populace.

The report conducted in collaboration with IMANI Ghana and Odekro said lack of transparency in the creation of districts sometimes led to pockets of grievances, inter-community conflicts stressing that reasons accounting for such incidences have included, the citing of the district capital and the naming of the district.

It noted that the number of regions since 1992 remains unchanged due to the stringent process involved in the creation of additional ones whilst the number of constituencies has increased by 37per cent from 1992 to 2016 with the number of MMDAs escalated by 232.3per cent.

Speaking at the launch of the report yesterday in Accra, Founding President and Chief Executive of IMANI Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe said between1992 to 2016, 75 constituencies have been created with 151 districts created within that period.

He said due to the process involved in the creation of new regions, government found it difficult to create additional regions, a reason why the number of regions remains the same.

He noted that although the creation of these MMDAs was additional burden on the nation’s coffers, most MMDAs were created for political gains.

Mr Cudjoe said despites the creations of new constituencies and MMDAs, more than half of the populations were still living in the cities for greener pastures and advocated for decentralisation system that strengthens the local assemblies to perform significantly.

A Senior Researcher of Odekro, Mr Ernest Nii Armah Ashitey said it was unclear whether expansion in the number of MPs necessarily improves the quality of representation, except for the theoretical justification that it brings government closer to the people.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN