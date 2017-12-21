Stephen Ntim: I’ll make NPP more attractive

An aspirant for National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has urged the national delegates to fully endorse his candidature for a promising, viable and more visible NPP that is ready to consolidate political power beyond 2024.

Mr Ntim noted that he would remain focused and formulate purposeful action plans that would make the party more attractive to all in order to reverse the one party two-term government in Ghana mantra.

He declared: I have the requisite experience, having been the First National Vice-Chairman of the NPP and acted on many occasions as national chairman before, the output of my work from 2001 to 2005 stands out clearly for all to see and my contribution to the NPP campaign team of 2008 elections speaks for itself.

“All I am saying to members and supporters of the NPP fraternity is that I have even become more politically mature, party members should give me the opportunity to serve them dutifully,” he stressed.

“Neutrality of my executives at the national, regional and constituency levels, particularly in the selection processes of parliamentary candidates and flagbearership of the party would remain uppermost.

“I am talking about unity and discipline that will run through the party from the grassroots to the top, a unity that will enable members and supporters to co-exist peacefully irrespective of who becomes a flagbearer or a parliamentary candidate,” Mr Ntim explained. –otecfmghana.com