Step up fight against corruption–GII

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must step up the fight against corruption as he promised to do during the 2016 electoral campaign, Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has said.

According to her, many Ghanaians have confidence in President Akufo-Addo to fight the canker and believe Ghana will be doomed if he fails to deal with it during his tenure.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mrs Ofori-Kwafo was of the opinion that President Akufo-Addo has not done much to fight corruption in the first six months of his government.

She noted that President Akufo-Addo has no excuse and should not succumb to pressure from corrupt persons in his government not to fight the menace.

“The President knew what he was coming in for when he campaigned on anti-corruption promises and committed so much to fight corruption, if you have to deal with corruption for your party to sink, he is a man of integrity and should stand by his words.

“Which is more important: you the individual getting richer and the entire nation not succeeding and your own campaign message not coming on? Is that what he’s looking on? I think the issue is bigger than one individual and the president should be able to deal with the canker.

“We are in support of the commitment that he has made, but we want to see the action,” she stressed.

Mrs Ofori-Kwafo pointed out that “corruption is a crime and we cannot cover up for anybody, he’s been a former Attorney General, he knows what it is to deal with the canker, he knew it when he was campaigning and making the promises and people have voted for him for that.

“If there are individuals in his party who are corrupt and are afraid to sink, they shouldn’t be asking the president not to deal with the matter.

“We, civil society organisation and individuals, are very much aware, we are looking forward to a president that can deal with the canker and some have said if Nana Akufo-Addo fails us in dealing with corruption then Ghana we are dead.

“We will not be able to address the matter again since individuals are becoming more enlightened and will not sit down for this to happen and very soon people will be on the streets advocating that individuals to be dealt with.

“So if there are people in his government engaging in corruption, this is the time that he has to show that he is really committed to the fight and deal with such people,” she stressed. –classfmonline.com