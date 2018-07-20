Station Library holds tennis, reading clinic for kids

A tennis clinic has been organised for 50 children at the Police Depot Tennis Court in Accra.

The event held on Saturday attracted kids drawn from different communities in the Alajo and Tesano areas.

Organised by Station Library (previously known as Tennis In Africa) the clinic exposed the kids to some tennis drills and engaged them in a reading session.

The reading session was supervised by volunteers of Station Library, a community library commissioned by Madam Patricia Kodua, a United States of America based Ghanaian teacher.

Under the guidance of a few coaches, the children were given basic lessons in tennis including the proper handling of the racket and good movements.

Ms Kodua told the Times Sports that the vision was to inculcate in the children the habit of reading but using tennis since every kid would want to associate with sports.

“As a tennis enthusiast, I encountered a lot of kids with poor reading abilities and it became a matter of grave concern to me.

“I made it a point to do something about it and ended up organising a reading workshop last year and brought over 4,000 books from the State to help these kids”, she stated.

On June 27, 2018, her ‘Tennis in Africa’ library was renamed, “The Reading Station Library.”

As part of its first anniversary celebration this year, she donated 500 reading books to the Peki EP Primary School on June 16, 2018.

Ms Kodua hopes she can get the books out there since all the children cannot patronise the library situated in North Kaneshie on a regular basis to read.

“It’s such a difficult thing to ask people to help; they just throw you off not wanting to talk to you in the first place.”

According to Ms Kodua, her goal has been to take the books to different communities but was yet to fully realise that due to the lack of support and financial resources.

BY RICHARD AGYAPONG