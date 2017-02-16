StarTimes to show Kotoko, Ashgold matches live

Berekum Chelsea’s Ghana Premier League match against Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park on Sunday will be telecast live.

This was confirmed by broadcast right holders StarTimes for matchday two of the competition.

Chelsea will be playing their first home match of the season and will be seeking a return to winning ways after losing 2-1 at Tema Youth last week.

The Ashgold-Olympics match in Obuasi will also be telecast live on Saturday.

It will be Olympics first game of the championship after their opener against Bechem United was postponed due to engagements in CAF club championships.