StarTimes partners local stations to broadcast league

StarTimes Ghana has created a consortium of 10 Local TV stations who would beam live the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League competition, starting with yesterday’s epic match-day one encounter between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Dansoman Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara Stadium.

StarTimes Sports life is also preparing to broadcast live additional matches exclusively on their platform by the end of this month.

For radio, the company have partnered with the multimedia group, Despite Media Group and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation affiliates to do live radio broadcasting, a statement gor the FA sai

According to the statement, there are discussions to offer opportunities to good commentators from our consortium members to also run commentary on some of the games.

it said that StarTimes cannot carry live matches during the weekday due to GBC’s commitment to government programmes which are mostly held on weekdays.

Therefore, the game between the Inter Allies vrs Hearts of Oak match which has been rescheduled for this Monday will not be telecasted live.

The stations include GTV, GTV Sports+, Metro TV, Max TV and Adom TV.

