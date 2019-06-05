StarTimes committed to honouring FA contract

THE head of Marketing at StarTimes Ghana, Akofia Dzankui has hinted that the 10-year sponsorship deal signed between StarTimes and the erstwhile Ghana FA administration will continue after the Normalisation period.

StarTimes signed a sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association in 2016 to acquire media rights for the Ghana Premier League, the Gala, the National Division One League, the MTN FA Cup, the Ghana Women’s League and the Ghana Juvenile League for the next 10 years.

However, the deal has stalled since the inception of the Normalisation Committee in Ghana football following a documentary on corruption in Ghana football in 2018.

In an interview at the StarTimes Office, Akofia Dzankui said “The 10-year contract is on hold as the Ghana Football Association itself is on hold in some way. Once things revive, we will get back to it”.

She also added that StarTimes is unable to start the construction of the artificial pitches across the country because the FA was unable to furnish them with the details of the areas for the construction of the pitches.