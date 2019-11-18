Stars won’t show ﻿mercy on São Tomé

That picturesque, lip-smacking second half strike by Kudus Mohammed is still emblazoned on the minds of Ghanaians – more than 72 hours after Ghana Black Stars entertained South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a Nations Cup qualifier at home.

The Cape Coast star-spangling show catapulted the Stars to top of Group C – only adrift of goals to Sudan, who whitewashed Island country São Tomé and Principe 4-0 in the opener.

Having carved a historic debut appearance for Ghana the other day, Kudus – the 19-year-old FC Nordsjællandteenage sensation, will now be the cynosure this afternoon at 1.pm GMT when the Stars take on Sao Tome and Principe in their second game of the qualifiers.

The Islanders upset the applecart by qualifying to the group stage and would be dreaming big before their pet crowd as they welcome the Andre Dede Ayew-led Ghana team to the Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho.

Though appearing almost a mission impossible, theFalcons and True Parrots, as the Islanders are called, are expected to give the Stars a good run for their money at the 6,500 capacity national stadium and possibly strike gold, when the opportunity beckons.

Led by their inspirational head coach, Gustave Clément Nyoumba, the São Toméanians recorded an imposing 5-3 aggregate victory over Mauritius (winning 3-1 away) on their way to making it to the group stage and cannot be underestimated, despite crumbling 4-0 to Sudan in Omdurman.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is all-too aware of the danger and will go full throttle at the Portuguese colony in a bid to pick two straight wins and pillow up the qualification process.

“We won’t underrate the strength of São Tomé. African football is of age and you can only underestimate your opponents at your own peril,” Appiah, is quoted as saying.

São Tomé, minnows in the continental game, are yet to make any appearance at the Nations Cup and would fancy a result against the four-time African champions. It is Himalayan undertaking for them, though.

Congolese referees to handle game

Meanwhile, Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou from Congo has been appointed to handle the Ghana-São Tomé and Príncipe qualifier today.

Mvoutou will be assisted by his compatriots Styven Daniel Moutsassi Moyo (Assistant 1), Beaudrel Ntsele Roul (Assistant 2) and Lazard Tsiba Kamba (fourth official).

Angola’s Jose Fernando Macao will serve as the Match Commissioner, while Evarist Menkounde from Cameroon will be the Referee Assessor.

BY JOHN VIGAH