Stars trounce Mauritania

The Black Stars yesterday earned a 3-1 victory over Mauritania in an International friendly match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Two quick Goals in the 70th and 71st minutes from substitute Caleb Ekuban and Thomas Partey cancelled out Ba Adama 47th minute equaliser for the Mauritanians.

Forward Kwesi Appiah had given Ghana the lead from the spot in the second minute.

That was after the referee adjudged Mauritanian goalkeeper, Brahim Soleimane to have fouled Appiah inside the box.

After the goal, the team which featured only two starters from the final African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya on Saturday appeared lethargic.

The best chance for the Stars in the first half fell to Thomas Partey in the 44th minute after he dispossessed a Mauritanian defender inside the box but failed to beat the onrushing Soleimane.

Coach Kwesi Appiah introduced new sensation, Caleb Ekuban and Christian Atsu to add some bite to the Stars attack.

But it was the Mauritanians that fetched the equaliser through a perfectly executed free-kick just outside the Ghanaian box.

The goal gingered the Ghanaians to get back into attacking mode with Partey again missing two brilliant opportunities in the 51st and 55 minutes.

However, Ekuban grabbed the spotlight after scoring his second goal for Ghana in two games.

The Trabzonspor marksman jumped to connect home Lumor Agbeyanu’s cross with a powerful header.

Before his goal celebration could die down, Partey grabbed the third for Ghana after he pounced on a Lumor cross which Ekuban struggled to control.

NANA BENTSI ODURO