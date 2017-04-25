Starlets undergo mandatory CAF medicals

Players of Ghana’s Under-17 side, Black Starlets, have undergone mandatory CAF medicals ahead of next month’s Africa Junior Championship in Gabon.

The tests were conducted by Cote d’Ivoire’s CAF medical doctor Professor Dah.

Checks have been done before head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin names his final 21-man squad for the tournament.

The Starlets recently recorded two 2-0 scoreline wins over Niger in friendly matches played at the Accra Sports Stadium last Monday and Thursday respectively.

Ghana are in Group A alongside hosts Gabon, Cameroon and Guinea for the competition which runs from May 14-28.

The Starlets are looking to complete a return to the glory days of the early ’90s when under-17 football was a pillar of Ghanaian football.

The Ghana’s U-17 side have missed the last four editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup tournaments

However, according to the coach of the team Paa Kwesi Fabin, qualifying the side to the competition is his utmost target when the Africa Youth Championship gets underway.

“It’s been long a time the Black Starlets qualified for the World Cup so our prime target is to qualify for the World Cup.

“We are preparing adequately for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations. We have played some series of friendly matches and I can say the boys are match ready for the tournament,” he added.

Ghana’s last participation dates back to 2007 when they finished fourth.