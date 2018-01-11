Standards Authority appoints ambassador

The Governing Board of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), has appointed Dr Anarfi Asamoa-Baah as the first-ever Ambassador for Standards in the country.

The role of the Standards Ambassador is to improve the visibility and influence of the Authority in Ghana, Africa and globally.

Dr Asamoa-Baah is a former Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), where he worked for close to two decades. He retired at the end of September 2017.

“I’m honoured to take on this role with GSA, as it offers me a unique opportunity to use my voice to support the Authority’s work,” said Dr Asamoa-Baah.

The GSA’s mission is to contribute towards the growth of industry, protect consumers and facilitate trade through standards, metrology and conformity assessment.

His appointment letter states: “The Governing Board of the GSA took into consideration your sterling qualities, including your exemplary leadership at the World Health Organisation where you were for many years the Deputy Director-General. The influence that you are able to bring will inure to the benefit of the GSA, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the country at large.”

The terms of reference are: “Ambassador for Standardisation, Metrology, and Certification (Systems and Products); to provide advocacy for the implementation of world-class services in metrology, conformity assessment and standardisation in support of the African continental Free Trade Area.”

“To support in resource-mobilisation for the attainment of the goals, objectives and aims of the Ghana Standards Authority, from both local and foreign sources; to link the Authority with global players in commerce, health, safety and the environment and to provide strategic inputs and ideas to the Ghana Standards Authority.”

The letter stated: “The board will also like to acknowledge your agreement to a token honorarium of GHS1 (one Ghana cedi) per annum for this important role.”

Prof Alex Dodoo, GSA’s Director-General applauded the appointment, adding that Dr Asamoa-Baah was an ideal representative for improving the visibility and influence of the Authority. “We are delighted to have him join our team in this capacity. We are convinced that his passion and conviction for building a better Ghana will reflect in his work.”

Dr Asamoa-Baah joined the WHO as a Senior Policy Advisor to the Director-General in August 1998.

After his initial role as Senior Advisor, he was nominated as Executive Director, External Relations and Governing Bodies in November 2000, and subsequently appointed as Deputy Director-General in January 2007.GNA