Standard Chartered Bank launches credit cards

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has launched its maiden Visa Infinite and Visa platinum Credit Cards in Accra.

The Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Cards is a premium card that comes with unparalled benefits including complimentary travel insurance of up to 2.5 million dollars, worldwide emergency services and unlimited airport lounge access for the cardholder and a guest.

Holders of the Infinite card get to earn five times rewards on travel, supermarket and fuel, which demonstrate the bank’s commitment to providing world class products and services to its clients.

Mr Henry Baye, Head of Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Limited said their outfit was focused on bringing the latest in cutting-edge digital capabilities to the market, adding that the card, the first in the Ghanaian market marks another milestone in the bank’s 120 year.

“The credit card will change the culture of transacting business in the country while we move towards a new era of becoming a cashlite society”, he added.

He explained that the card also provides three times reward on shopping and dining and 1X on all other purchases as well as purchase protection for up to 30 days.

“ The Standard Chartered Visa Credit is ‘chip and pin’ enabled and has two factor authentication processes for greater security, saying holders of the card get to redeem their rewards in one of the best rewards programmes in Africa via a comprehensive rewards platform.

He said the card has wide coverage and accepted at over 23 million Merchants and ATMs locally and globally.

“The card is globally accepted, convenient, secured, and has an interest free period which opens the world of innovation to its clients”.

Mrs Mansa Nettey, the Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said the introduction of the visa cards was in line with the bank’s goal of making banking easy and convenient.

“Our aim is to provide our clients with the widest range of options possible in facilitating their banking transactions. The benefits of credit cards goes beyond the client to the overall economy as it leads to increase in spending levels and positively impacts Gross Domestic Product”, she added.

He urged clients with a salary amount of GH¢1,000 to apply for the card and enjoy these benefits.

By Times Reporter