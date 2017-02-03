StanChart appoints first female CEO for Ghana

The Standard Chartered Bank has appointed Mrs. Mansa Nettey, subject to regulatory approval as its first female Chief Executive Officer in the bank’s 120-year presence in Ghana effective March 1, 2017.

Mrs. Nettey takes over from Mr. Kweku Bedu-Addo, who has also been appointed CEO, South Africa and Southern Africa, subject to relevant local approvals, and will report directly to Ms Bola Adesola, CEO, Nigeria and West Africa.

A statement issued by the bank and copied to the media in Accra and signed by Ms Adesola, stated: “I am delighted to welcome Mansa as the first female CEO for Standard Chartered Bank in Ghana.

“Her breadth of knowledge and deep insights of the market will further drive the growth of the Ghana business. I would like to thank Mr. Bedu-Addo for his leadership of the Ghana business over the last six years and wish him well in his new role.”

Mrs. Nettey has more than 19 years of experience in banking, having held various senior roles in corporate and institutional banking in Standard Chartered, including managing across the West African sub-region.

In her most recent role as Head, Financial Markets, Ghana, Mrs. Nettey provided strong leadership in building and overseeing key strategic relationships for business success and growth.

According to the statement, Mrs. Nettey is currently an Executive Director of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, and a non-executive director of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank, Nigeria Limited.

The statement quoted Mr. Ishmael E. Yamson, Board Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, as saying: “Having worked with Mrs. Nettey, as an Executive Director of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, the board had confidence in her ability to deliver the bank’s strategic agenda.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Kweku Bedu-Addo, expressed pleasure and pride at handing over the affairs of the bank to the first female Chief Executive in the bank’s 120-year presence in Ghana.

“Mrs. Nettey’s appointment is an important milestone for the bank and a bold statement on its diversity and inclusion agenda.

“With her extensive business experience and depth of client relationships, I am confident that the bank will continue to consistently deliver value to shareholders,” he noted.

According to the statement, Mrs. Nettey considered her appointment as an honour to lead the Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited.

“I look forward to working with the board, management and staff to further strengthen the business and to deliver on the bank’s commitments to its employees, shareholders, clients, regulators and the communities,” she said.

Standard Chartered is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. It operates a network of more than 1,200 branches and outlets across more than 70 countries, including Ghana, and employs around 87,000 people.