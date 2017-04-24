Stanbic Bank launches campaign to encourage savings

Stanbic Ghana has launched a new campaign to encourage the citizens to cultivate the habit of saving.

Dubbed, ‘Save to Gain’, the four-month campaign, is a national savings programme to promote financial inclusion and economic growth and prosperity of customers, prospective customers of the bank.

Existing and prospective customers of the bank who made deposits of GHȻ500 or multiples of it or maintaining a balance of GHȻ500 stand the chance of winning the ultimate prize of GHȻ100, 000.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Alhassan Andani said the campaign which would end in August this year had a double purpose of sensitising Ghanaians on the importance of savings while opening windows for them to have personal financial security.

“Seventy per cent of Ghanaians are unbanked and out of the 30 per cent that have bank accounts, only few have a consistent saving habit,” he said.

Mr Andani explained that through the campaign, “Stanbic Bank wants to create awareness that savings is the best way to secure one’s future.”

He said apart from the ultimate prize, there would be monthly draws and the winner would take home GHȻ10, 000.

Mr Andani further said there would be weekly draws and the winners would take home mobile phones, umbrellas and other souvenirs.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Kwaku Kwarteng who launched the campaign said savings were critical in the life of every humans and countries as well.

He said savings secured future income security and relieve people of becoming a burden on society and family in the time of old age and or sickness.

Mr Kwarteng said the citizens were impressing on the government to save part of the country’s oil revenues for future generations and that demand by Ghanaians emphasised the importance of savings.

The Deputy Minister entreated Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of savings to build financial buffers for their future.

Mr Kwarteng lauded Stanbic Ghana for the campaign and entreated Ghanaians to take advantage of the programme to enhance their future income security.

