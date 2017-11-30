Stanbic Bank donates pick-up for 2017 National Best Farmer

Stanbic Bank has donated a double cabin pick-up to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture towards this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebrations to be held in Kumasi on Friday.

The vehicle will go to the 2017 national best farmer second runner.

Speaking during the handing-over of the vehicle, Alhassan Andani CE, Stanbic Bank said the bank was committed to developing and financing agriculture in Ghana in the same way that the Standard Bank Group, the parent company was involved with the agricultural sector across the 20 African countries in which it operates.

Mr Andani congratulated nominees for the national awards and declared them all winners as their toil and dedication has powered and fed the nation.

“This show of support is not only towards the farmers of Ghana. It is also an appreciation of the hard work that our farming compatriots put in year in and year out to have our tables full and our industries running,” he said.

Receiving the vehicle, Dr Sagre Bambangi, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of Annual Crops thanked Stanbic for the support and continuation of the collaboration with the ministry.

He hoped that the example of the donation would spur on food production in the country.

He also asked the bank to extend its support to the sector by granting farmers more loans and facilities to fuel and expand their business.

The donation is a continuation of Stanbic Bank’s support for the agricultural sector having sponsored this event over the past ten years.

As part of the Standard Bank Group, the bank’s support for agriculture is key to securing the continent’s future.

