St Vincent College holds maiden matriculation

St Vincent College of Education has held its maiden matriculation for 186 students to pursue Diploma in Basic Education for the 2016/2017 academic year.

Dr Erasmus Norviewu-Mortty, Principal of the college, who addressed the ceremony at its campus at Yendi in the Northern Region, on Saturday, urged students to be committed to the course of the academic entity and abide by its regulations.

Dr Norviewu-Mortty said the college, established less than five years ago, was to among others train professional teachers to serve in deprived areas as well as showcase to the rest of the country that Yendi was just like any other part of Ghana where positive developments were being recorded.

He urged all to stop tagging Yendi as a violent place, calling on students to adopt positive attitudes that would reflect the true attributes of the municipality.

Professor Mawutor Avoke, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), gave the assurance that UEW would continue to provide adequate logistics and human resource to assist the college to grow.

He asked students of the college to be disciplined to lay down a good foundation for the growth of the school.

Most Reverend Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, Catholic Bishop of Yendi, and Council Chairman of the college, appealed to the government to help improve the infrastructure of the school.

He advised students to study hard to hold high the flag of the college.

- GNA