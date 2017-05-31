St. Louis SHS to cut down students’ admission

The headmistress of Saint Louis Senior High School (SHS), Mrs. Theresa Addae Commey, has hinted of possible cut-down of students’ admission in the next academic year.

This, she said, had been necessitated by inadequate space for effective academic work and residential accommodation.

The school, which was started 65 years ago with 12 students now has a population of about 2,400 students.

Mrs. Commey was speaking at the launch of the 65th speech and prize giving day in Kumasi.

In attendance were the board of governors, the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and past students.

The theme chosen for the event is, ‘Equipping the girl child for tomorrow’s giving back to society’.

The headmistress applauded the past students for the decision to build a 600-bed dormitory for the school and said its completion would ease the accommodation pressure.

Mr. Osei Opoku, a member of the school’s board, said the day would be used to showcase the strong achievement made and shine a spotlight on the challenges.

The Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Mary Owusu Achiaw praised the school authorities for the hard work, commitment and dedication, which had helped to rank the SHS among the best performing in the country.