SSNIT goes hi-tech

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has launched a web portal to provide excellence in its day to day transactions to contributors, pensioners and the general public.

With the new web portal, pensioners, employees and the general public with access to the internet can enjoy SSNIT’s services such as employer and employee enrolment; submit contribution report, survivor benefit application initiation, and pensioner payment history online in the comfort of their homes.

The web portal is part of the Operational Business Suite (OBS) SSNIT has deployed to provide its customers with convenience in service delivery.

Speaking at the launch in Accra yesterday, the Director General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang said the deployment of the web portal formed part of measures to automate the services of the Trust and move away from the manual way of doing things.

He said the Web Portal which enables SSNIT to reach out to customers through the digital space was to expand the mode of interaction from the traditional means such as radio, televisions and newspapers.

“To date, we have only been reaching you through the print media, radio and television. Now we want you to interact with us through your cell phones, ipads, laptops and desktops through multiple channels such as this web portal and social media,” he said.

Dr Ofori-Tenkorang said the launch of the web portal was good for SSNIT and the administration of social security in the country.

He said with the digitisation of the services SSNIT pensioners could now access their pension benefits within a week after meeting the entire requirements, unlike the past where it took months for pensioners to access their pension benefits.

Dr Ofori-Tenkorang entreated employers, employees, pensioners and the general public to make good use of the web portal to seek information about the services of SSNIT.

The General Manager of SSNIT in charge of operations, Laud A. K. Senanu said the general public could use the web portal to access information about SSNIT.

He said the SSNIT contributors would have to generate a pin number to enable them visit the portal and seek information on their statements.

The Head of Information Technology and Special Projects at the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Daniel Ashitei in his remarks described the launch of the web portal as a “significant milestone” and lauded the board and management as well as staff for the effort.

By Kingsley Asare