Spurs chase win ﻿﻿over Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur welcomes Norwich City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, with Jose Mourinho’s side in need of a win, following a poor recent run of form.

The visitors tasted victory on Saturday for just the fourth time in the Premier League this season and know any positive result here will do their chances of survival a lot of good.

Tottenham have struggled in recent weeks after Mourinho’s strong start to life as boss, taking just five points in their last six Premier League matches.

Spurs currently sit eighth in the table, but remain within eight points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Tottenham’s home form remains relatively strong, with Mourinho’s side picking up six of their eight Premier League wins this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Spurs have already drawn more games in the league this season than they did during the entirety of last term, while they have also picked up just two wins away from home.

They nearly added to this number on Saturday against Watford, but Erik Lamela had a late chance fall millimetres short before it was cleared off the line.

The reverse fixture between these two sides ended as a 2-2 draw in December, with Tottenham coming from behind twice to earn a point.

Norwich will hope not to throw away a lead on Wednesday, though, and can take a lot of confidence from their 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Despite seeing centre-back Ben Godfrey sent off in the second half, Norwich were largely the better side and Daniel Farke will have been pleased with the performances of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell.

However, they remain vulnerable at the back having conceded 45 goals this season already, while the Canaries have also lost eight of their 11 league away games this season.

Norwich’s one away win came at Everton in November and they have picked up just a single point on the road since.

Six points adrift of safety, a win at Spurs would do plenty for their chances of survival. – SportsMole