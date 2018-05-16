Sports centre for Yendi, Navrongo

The Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday performed the final sod cutting ceremony for the construction of the multipurpose sports complex at Yendi in the Northern Region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah said, the end of the sod cutting ceremonies was a signal for real work to commence, adding that the ministry will monitor work closely to ensure the project was completed within the stipulated nine-month period.

He said the construction of the facilities affirms government’s commitment to the development of sports infrastructure across the country, adding that, “the real work is about to begin and I urge all to support the contractors and ensure they do a very good work,” he stated.

He added that, with construction ongoing in all ten regions, the issue of lack of facilities would become a thing of the past.

“We would now focus on training and preparation to win laurels at the international stage,” he added.

The Northern Region, he said, was abound with many talents in football and athletics but was confident that the presence of the new facility could discover other talents in basketball, netball, volleyball, tennis and other disciplines.

The minister also performed a similar ceremony at Navrongo where residents expressed delight with the first-of-its-kind project in the region.

Upper East Regional Minister, Bukari A. Rockson commended the minister for supporting the development of the youth in the area, adding that, “they shall use the facility well to benefit all.”

He also asked the youth to not only make good use of the facility but ensure it was maintained to last forever.

The GH¢6.8 million facility when completed would have a football pitch, eight-lane athletics lane, ICT/Entrepreneurship and career centres, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, a modern restaurant, washrooms, maintenance unit and flood lights.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE