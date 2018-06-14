Sponsorship boost for Millennium Marathon

The 2018 edition of the Millennium Marathon scheduled for September, has received a major boost following a partnership with Twellium Industrial Company, Ghana.

The producers of Run Energy Drink and Verna Natural Mineral Water thus become official water and beverage sponsor of the event.

The deal, according to Sales and Marketing Officer of the company, Ali Ajami, would help promote sports in the country.

He added that the marathon was a huge platform not only to win medals and amazing prizes but to unite runners and individuals across the globe.

Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Marathon, Ambassador Ashim Morton was optimistic that this year’s event would exceed expectations as many countries have expressed interest in the event.

He said, runners from UK, Ethiopia and other parts of the world are expected in the 21 Km race and look forward to Ghanaian runners to give them a very good challenge.

The event, themed, ‘Run the change in you’ is being sponsored by Japan Motors, Papaye Fast Foods, Alliance Insurance, Elite Sports, Smart Books, ddp, Accra Mall, Unilever and Wigal.