Specialised sticker for luxury vehicles takes off January

The Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) will from January next year start issuing specialised stickers in compliance with the Luxury Vehicle Levy (LVL) introduced by the Ministry of Finance in the midyear budget statement.

This follows the passage of the bill into law by parliament, making it mandatory for vehicles with high engine capacities to be levied.

Addressing the Sunday edition of the bi-weekly media briefing of journalists in Accra yesterday, a deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Enam Hadzede, said even though the law was already under implementation, the introduction of the specialised stickers would ensure a distinction between that of the regular roadworthy stickers for vehicles and the new levies.

He explained that the imposition of the levy affected vehicles with engine capacity of 2950cubic centimetres (cc) and above, stressing that “Engine capacity between 2950cc and 3549cc will attract GH₵1,000 while those with engine capacities between 3550 and 4049cc and 4049 and above will pay GH₵1,500 and GH₵2,000 cedis respectively.

Mr Hadzede explained that the LVL stickers would be of the same size and shape as the normal roadworthy stickers; however, they would be printed in three different colours with additional inscription of “LVL” on it.

He said the LVL exempts such vehicles with similar engine capacities such as tractors, ambulances, commercial vehicles used in transporting more than ten persons, commercial vehicles for transporting goods and services and other vehicles that the Minister of Finance may exempt through a legislative instrument.

“Let me indicate that it is an offence for anybody to change or replace the engine in an attempt to outwit DVLA and officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA),” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the government has hailed the decision by the National Petroleum Authority to further reduce petroleum prices in the coming week.

He said it was expected that fuel prices would drop by an average of 5.8per cent for petrol, 4.8 per cent for diesel and 2.46 per cent for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

According to the minister, the reduction was as a result of a combination of factors which included the reduction in some 14 tax handles in 2017, electricity tariffs, taxes on petroleum products from 40 per cent to 26 per cent and the relative stability of the cedi against the dollar.

He said the government was optimistic that the drop in inflation and fuel would, therefore, add another layer to the work which had been done in the two years to ease the burden on Ghanaians.

By Cliff Ekuful