Special Prosecutor’s Bill ready soon – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has served notice of his determination to fearlessly fight corruption as his government hastened moves to set up the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He said it was not going to be business as usual and gave the assurance that this would happen soon to ensure that all cases of corruption and misappropriation of public funds were independently and thoroughly investigated for the law to take its course.

He announced this on Saturday, when he joined the chiefs and people of Obomeng in the Kwahu South District at a grand durbar to climax the coronation of the Obomenghene, Nana Effa Opinamang III.

President Akufo-Addo said his government would go to every length to tackle financial leakages and waste so that there would be enough resources for development.

He used the occasion to rally the people to solidly back the fight against illegal mining to stop the alarming destruction of the environment.

He said the pollution of water bodies and massive degradation of the natural vegetation could not continue and would not be allowed.

He stated that they were going to get tough with every one doing the wrong thing and that the laws on mining would be rigidly enforced.

President Akufo-Addo also spoke of the government’s determination to give strong support to the private sector to become more vibrant.

He therefore invited local businesses to take advantage of the deliberate policies and interventions; it was putting in place to expand their operations to create jobs and wealth for the people.

He hinted of plans to build a bridge over the Afram River between Adawso and Akye-Amanfrom to allow for easy evacuation of large quantity of foodstuffs produced in the Afram Plains to the marketing centres.

He said they were already in talks with some South Korean investors to get the project done.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, told the people that no part of the nation would be denied its fair share of development.

Nana Pinamang publicly declared the release of a 200-acre stretch of land to be developed into a free zone enclave for investors.

He appealed to the President to do everything to bring lasting solution to the destruction of food crop farms and water bodies by Fulani herdsmen and their cattle in the area.

GNA