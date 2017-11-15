Special Prosecutor won’t solve corruption problems – Maurice Ampaw

Legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has stated that appointment of an Independent Special Prosecutor would not solve the problem of corruption in Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that when the Independent Special Prosecutor Bill is passed into law, it would enhance accountability in the public life and weed out corrupt practices.

But Mr Ampaw wondered how effective the Independent Special Prosecutor would be in curbing corruption which has been described by many actors as an age old practice.

According to him, since most offices of the government are held by party members, it would be difficult to fight corruption using the Independent Special Prosecutor.

“Most of the appointments the president has made are in favour of party people, those who helped the party to win the 2016 elections and those around him.

“There are other people outside the party who are even better and can best fit such positions.

“The main problems of various governments are that they only look up to party members when making appointments,” Mr Ampaw said.

When asked whether the special prosecutor could end corruption in Ghana, he responded: “The Independent Special Prosecutor can’t solve all our problems because institutions like the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has not been able to fight corruption and the special prosecutor won’t solve the problems.

“Fighting corruption needs political will and vigilantism on the part of Ghanaians and we all need to be serious in the fight against corruption,” Mr Ampaw stressed.

The Independent Special Prosecutor was expected to be established in October but the Bill was laid before Parliament, withdrawn and re-laid –mynewsgh.com