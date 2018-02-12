Special Mothers Project donates to schools

The Executive Director of Special Mothers Project, Hannah Awadzi has appealed to the government to include children with Cerebral Palsy (CP) in the inclusive education policy.

Mrs. Awadzi who is a senior journalist with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, there was the need for the government to formulate policies that ensured persons living with CP were given equal opportunities as others.

The Executive Director made the appeal in Accra, last Friday when she donated mobility equipment to some selected schools including adapted vehicles, adaptive tricycle (for therapeutic cycling), stool scooters and standing equipment.

The gesture seeks to encourage schools in Ghana to accept children with CP.

The beneficiary schools were ShareCare, Epi Center, With God Cerebral Palsy Center Impact Care and Rehab Foundation (ICRF) and Multikids Academy.

Mrs. Awadzi noted that children with the special disability were often denied admission into schools and said families of children with cerebral palsy usually felt excluded as there are no policies that support the inclusion of those children.

She urged teachers in basic schools to accept the children with cerebral palsy.

She called for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the children were included in all aspects of life.

Receiving the items, Mrs. Mildred Osei Asiamah, Chief Executive Officer of ICRF thanked the organisation and called on others to emulate the gesture.

She called for reforms in the laws to protect the dignity of all children irrespective of their social status.

She advised parents to show love to children who suffer from cerebral palsy.

By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley